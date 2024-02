Kennesaw State guard Terrell Burden had 21 points and three assists, establishing a school Division I record for assists in a season, but the Owls dropped an 84-72 decision at Stenson on Saturday.

Burden has 182 assists on the season, breaking the previous mark of 180.

Simeon Cottle added 18 points for Kennesaw, which fell to 15-14. Demond Robinson had 13 points and Quincy Ademokoya added 12 points.