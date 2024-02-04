Terrell Burden scores 33 points but Kennesaw State loses

State Sports Report

Terrell Burden scored 33 points but Kennesaw State fell to Eastern Kentucky 86-76 on Saturday night in front of 2,357 fans in the Convocation Center.

Burden’s point total ranks as the 10th-most ever scored by an Owl player in the school’s Division I era. He also became the third KSU player to reach the 1,500 career-point mark.

Burden was 13-of-26 from the floor and added eight rebounds and six assists.

Kennesaw State fell to 13-10 overall, 4-5 in Atlantic Sun play, while Eastern Kentucky improved to 12-10 and 8-1 in the conference.

Eastern Kentucky knocked down 7-of-10 3-pointers in the second half while the Owls were just 3-of-11. The Colonels were 13-of-27 (48.1%) from 3 in the game while Kennesaw State finished 8-of-25 (32%).

The Owls play at Austin Peay on Thursday at 8 p.m.

