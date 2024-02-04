Terrell Burden scores 33 points but Kennesaw State loses

Terrell Burden scored 33 points but Kennesaw State fell to Eastern Kentucky 86-76 on Saturday night in front of 2,357 fans in the Convocation Center.

Burden’s point total ranks as the 10th-most ever scored by an Owl player in the school’s Division I era. He also became the third KSU player to reach the 1,500 career-point mark.

Burden was 13-of-26 from the floor and added eight rebounds and six assists.