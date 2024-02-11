Terrell Burden scores 33 but Kennesaw State allows 101 in loss

In a game that had 18 ties and 12 lead changes, Kennesaw State fell to Lipscomb 101-95 in Atlantic Sun Conference action Saturday night in Nashville.

Kennesaw State was whistled for 30 fouls in the game, leading to 40 total free throw attempts for the Bisons. Lipscomb sank 32 of the 40 for 80%, while the Owls were 18-of-27 (66.7%).

Terrell Burden posted his third 30-plus points game of the season with 33 on 9-of-19 shooting from the floor and 12-of-16 at the free throw line. He had seven assists too.