Terrell Burden lifts Kennesaw State to another win at the buzzer

For the third time this season, Kennesaw State won a game at the buzzer.

Senior guard Terrell Burden came up with a steal with six seconds left, drove down to the deep left corner, and buried a step-back 3-pointer at the horn to give the Owls a 78-75 victory over Florida Gulf Coast University in Atlantic Sun Conference action Friday night at the Convocation Center.

The Owls remained undefeated in league play at 3-0 for just the second time in program history, and moved to 12-5 for the season with their 11th straight home victory.