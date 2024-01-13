Terrell Burden lifts Kennesaw State to another win at the buzzer

For the third time this season, Kennesaw State won a game at the buzzer.
Senior guard Terrell Burden came up with a steal with six seconds left, drove down to the deep left corner, and buried a step-back 3-pointer at the horn to give the Owls a 78-75 victory over Florida Gulf Coast University in Atlantic Sun Conference action Friday night at the Convocation Center.
The Owls remained undefeated in league play at 3-0 for just the second time in program history, and moved to 12-5 for the season with their 11th straight home victory.
After attempting only one shot in the first half, Burden was unstoppable in the second half, scoring all 20 of his points after halftime while going 7-of-7 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from three-point range. He also added a team-high six assists to go along with two steals.
Kennesaw State next faces North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday at 7 p.m.
About the Author