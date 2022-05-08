Stout defense helps Dream beat Wings in season-opener

Nia Coffey added 11 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta in new coach Tanisha Wright’s first game. Erika Wheeler also scored 11 points and Monique Billings had six points and 14 rebounds.

Dallas shot just 24.3% (17 of 70) from the field. It marked the first time the Dream have held their opponents below 25% shooting and just the 26th time in WNBA history.