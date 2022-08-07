Sixth, seventh seeds take titles at AVP Atlanta Open

“I’m so thankful,” Partain said in a news release. “My parents have helped me so much getting to all the practices in Hermosa (Beach) and helping me travel around. I’ve learned so much from Paul, and so many coaches have been so generous to me, sharing their knowledge. It’s been so helpful to have all the support behind me.”

The women’s title went to University of Southern California products Geena Urango and Julia Scoles, who upset top-seeded Sarah Sponcil, a 2020 Olympian, and Terese Cannon, 21-17, 12-21, 16-14 in the final. Urango and Scoles lost a second-round match to drop into the contenders’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament, but they rallied for victories against teams seeded 13th, third, fourth and second to reach the final.

Urango, 32, won for the first time in her 56th career AVP tournament. Scoles, 25 and a two-time beach volleyball national champion at USC, won in her ninth career AVP start.

“I just have loved not only playing with Julia but the progress we’ve made as a team,” Urango said in a news release. “Every tournament has been better and better, and just to see us grow in that way has been so special. To be part of it with her in Atlanta, I’m still pretty speechless right now.”

Each winning team earned $15,000 of the $300,000 purse.