Simeon Cottle scores 25 but Kennesaw State loses to North Florida

Kennesaw State suffered its first Atlantic Sun Conference loss of the season Thursday night, falling 84-75 to North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.
Simeon Cottle scored 25 to lead the Owls with his seventh 20-point performance of the season. He added four steals too. Quincy Ademokoya scored 14 points.
Kennesaw State is 12-6 overall, 3-1 in league play. North Florida is 10-9, 3-1.
The Ospreys outscored the Owls by 15 from 3-point range in the second half, as the home team made 8-of-17 (47.1%) while KSU was only 3-of-13 (23.1%). North Florida shot 15-of-32 (46.9%) in the game while Kennesaw State finished 9-of-25 (36%).
The Owls led just three times in the contest, the last time off a Jusuan Holt three for a 10-7 edge at the 17:34 mark of the first half. North Florida then reeled off 14 straight points, nine off 3-pointers, to go up 21-10.
Kennesaw State next plays the Jacksonville Dolphins on Saturday in a 3 p.m. game that will be streamed live on ESPN+.
