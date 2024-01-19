Simeon Cottle scores 25 but Kennesaw State loses to North Florida

Kennesaw State suffered its first Atlantic Sun Conference loss of the season Thursday night, falling 84-75 to North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.

Simeon Cottle scored 25 to lead the Owls with his seventh 20-point performance of the season. He added four steals too. Quincy Ademokoya scored 14 points.

Kennesaw State is 12-6 overall, 3-1 in league play. North Florida is 10-9, 3-1.