State Sports Report

Simeon Cottle scores 25 but Kennesaw State loses to North Florida

Kennesaw State guard Simeon Cottle scored 25. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kennesaw State guard Simeon Cottle scored 25. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By News services
15 minutes ago

Kennesaw State suffered its first Atlantic Sun Conference loss of the season Thursday night, falling 84-75 to North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.

Simeon Cottle scored 25 to lead the Owls with his seventh 20-point performance of the season. He added four steals too. Quincy Ademokoya scored 14 points.

Kennesaw State is 12-6 overall, 3-1 in league play. North Florida is 10-9, 3-1.

The Ospreys outscored the Owls by 15 from 3-point range in the second half, as the home team made 8-of-17 (47.1%) while KSU was only 3-of-13 (23.1%). North Florida shot 15-of-32 (46.9%) in the game while Kennesaw State finished 9-of-25 (36%).

The Owls led just three times in the contest, the last time off a Jusuan Holt three for a 10-7 edge at the 17:34 mark of the first half. North Florida then reeled off 14 straight points, nine off 3-pointers, to go up 21-10.

Kennesaw State next plays the Jacksonville Dolphins on Saturday in a 3 p.m. game that will be streamed live on ESPN+.

About the Author

News services
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top