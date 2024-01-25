Second-half swoon sends Georgia State to third straight loss

Georgia State (9-10, 4-4 Sun Belt) was led by Dwon Odom with 21 points, his second 20-point game of the season, and five assists. Toneari Lane scored 15 points and Brenden Tucker scored 11. Jay’Den Turner had 11 rebounds, the seventh time in eight games that he’s had double-figure rebounds.

Georgia State struggled against the taller Marshall team in the second half. The Panthers’ trio who can play center – Leslie Nkereuwem, Ed Nnamoko and Jumaine Mann – all finished with four fouls while trying to guard Marshall’s frontcourt that features a 6-foot-10 player and two 6-8 players.

The size dominance shows on the stat sheet. The Panthers were outrebounded 42-35 and Marshall had 29 offensive rebounds that led to 17 second-chance points. Marshall scored 32 points in the paint, 26 in the second half.

Marshall (10-11, 5-3) ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 all-time against Georgia State. The Herd was led by Obinni Anochili-Killen with 22 points and six rebounds, Texas State transfer Nate Martin with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Curfman scored 13 points, with three 3-pointers.

Georgia State began the game with plenty of defensive intensity and Marshall didn’t score its first basket until 14:57. The Panthers built a 20-13 lead but soon fell victim to their own offensive struggles. Georgia State shot 37.9% in the first half and made only 3 of 12 on 3s, and Marshall shot 25.8% from the field and 23.5% in 3s. Georgia State led 30-29 at halftime thanks to a halfcourt shot by Odom at the horn.

The Panthers will complete their road trip at Coastal Carolina. on Saturday at 2 p.m.