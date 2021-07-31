Rugby ATL on the road for league title

Rugby ATL will play at LA Giltinis at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the Major League Rugby Championship on Sunday. Game time is 4 p.m. (ET) and it will air on the CBS Sports Network.

LA Giltinis, playing their inaugural season, is the No. 1 seed and won the Western Conference final with a 17-13 win over the Utah Warriors last week. ATL Rugby won the Eastern Conference with a 10-9 win over Rugby United New York. The two teams met in the regular season, with Rugby ATL winning 17-12 at home.