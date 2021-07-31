ajc logo
Rugby ATL on the road for league title

Rugby ATL will play for the league championship on Sunday.
Rugby ATL will play for the league championship on Sunday.

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Rugby ATL will make a welcomed cross-country trip. After all, a championship is on the line.

Rugby ATL will play at LA Giltinis at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for the Major League Rugby Championship on Sunday. Game time is 4 p.m. (ET) and it will air on the CBS Sports Network.

LA Giltinis, playing their inaugural season, is the No. 1 seed and won the Western Conference final with a 17-13 win over the Utah Warriors last week. ATL Rugby won the Eastern Conference with a 10-9 win over Rugby United New York. The two teams met in the regular season, with Rugby ATL winning 17-12 at home.

“Every team strives to reach the postseason in any competition,” ATL Rugby head coach and general manager Scott Lawrence said. “We are excited for the players, the fans and our community to have an opportunity to bring a championship back to Atlanta.”

