Roberts, Allen help GSU end drought against Charleston

Charleston (2-5) continue to struggle without all-Colonial Athletic Association player Brevin Galloway, who sustained a season-ending ACL injury on Dec. 11. They were led by Payton Willis with 15 points and Osinachi Smart with nine rebounds.

Panthers feasted on 3-pointers in the first half, making 8 of 15. But they took only four shots out there in the second half when they were more focused on working the paint.

Georgia State built a 43-28 halftime lead largely on the success of its 3-pointers. The Panthers made 8 treys in the first half and used them to break open an 11-11 tie. Back-to-back 3s by Roberts pushed the lead to 10 points and a later 10-0 run was punctuated by a 3 from Allen and gave the Panthers a 14-point lead. Allen then swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the buzzer sounded to make the lead 15 points.

Georgia State stretched the lead to 17 on a short jumper by Thomas with 16:48 left for a 49-32 lead. But Charleston turned up the defense and went on a 9-0 run to cut the margin to 49-41. Ahe Panthers found Roberts in the corner for an open 3-pointer, Charleston cut the lead to five on back-to-back 3-pointers from reserve Brenden Tucker with 11:13 remaining.

That’s when Georgia State regained control with an 8-0 run and Charleston never got any closer than 11 points the rest of the game.

Georgia State won’t play again until it opens Sun Belt Conference play with two games at Coastal Carolina on Jan. 1-2.