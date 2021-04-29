Robert Nkemdiche re-enters NFL with Seahawks

Nkemdiche, 26, was a top prospect from Atlanta coming out of Mississippi, but his NFL career has been mostly a flop.

Nkemdiche was the 29th overall pick of the 2016 draft by Arizona, and appeared in 27 games over three seasons with six starts. His production was underwhelming, cresting with a career-high 32 tackles and 4½ sacks in the 2018 season. Nkemdiche’s 2018 season was cut short by a knee injury that required surgery and eventually led to his release by Arizona after failing his physical.