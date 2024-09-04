State Sports Report

Rhyne Howard scores season-high 31 points in Dream loss

Tina Charles closing on on WNBA double-double record
Tina Charles (31) of the Atlanta Dream rebounds the ball during the game against the Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 3, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Tina Charles (31) of the Atlanta Dream rebounds the ball during the game against the Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 3, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago

PHOENIX - Kahleah Copper scored 28 points, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner hit clutch 3-pointers and the Phoenix Mercury clinched a playoff berth with a 74-66 win over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Despite the loss, the Dream remain tied with the Chicago Sky for the final playoff spot.

The Mercury also needed Chicago’s loss to Las Vegas at the same time, which clinched a playoff spot for Caitlin Clark and the idle Indiana Fever.

Atlanta, which trailed by as many as 16 points, was within 60-57 early in the fourth quarter when Taurasi hit a 3-pointer. It was a four-point game with four minutes to go when Griner knocked down a 3 from the top of the key to make it 69-62.

Griner finished with 16 points and Taurasi had 13 for the Mercury (17-17). The Mercury were without Natasha Cloud, who had to sit out after picking up her seventh technical foul of the season in her last game.

Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 31 points for the Dream (11-22), who remain tied with Chicago for the final playoff spot, a game ahead of Washington, with seven games left. Tina Charles added 12 points and 12 rebounds, her 15th double-double of the season and 188th of her career. Charles is now only six double-doubles from becoming first in WNBA history (Sylvia Fowles, 193). She also shares the No. 2 spot in Dream franchise history for most double-doubles in a season.

In the final 4:08 of the second quarter, Phoenix stretched a three-point lead to 40-25. In the 14-3 run, Copper had the first five points and Natasha Mack and Sophie Cunningham had 3-pointers.

Atlanta only had eight field goals in the first half, half of them 3-pointers.

The Dream, who made 9 of 15 shots in the third quarter, cut a 16-point deficit to five before the Mercury took a 56-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream win, move into tie for playoff spot
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A'ja Wilson scores 26, grabs 16 rebounds as Aces hold off Dream 83-72 to clinch playoff...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Angel Reese becomes WNBA's single-season rebounding leader in Sky's 79-74 loss to Lynx
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark sets WNBA rookie record for 3s as Fever beat Sun and snap 11-game skid in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream win, move into tie for playoff spot
Kennesaw State can’t overcome rough first half, loses FBS debut
Atlanta’s Ben Shelton falls in third round at U.S. Open
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon