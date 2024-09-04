Rhyne Howard scores season-high 31 points in Dream loss

Atlanta, which trailed by as many as 16 points, was within 60-57 early in the fourth quarter when Taurasi hit a 3-pointer. It was a four-point game with four minutes to go when Griner knocked down a 3 from the top of the key to make it 69-62.

Griner finished with 16 points and Taurasi had 13 for the Mercury (17-17). The Mercury were without Natasha Cloud, who had to sit out after picking up her seventh technical foul of the season in her last game.

Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 31 points for the Dream (11-22), who remain tied with Chicago for the final playoff spot, a game ahead of Washington, with seven games left. Tina Charles added 12 points and 12 rebounds, her 15th double-double of the season and 188th of her career. Charles is now only six double-doubles from becoming first in WNBA history (Sylvia Fowles, 193). She also shares the No. 2 spot in Dream franchise history for most double-doubles in a season.

In the final 4:08 of the second quarter, Phoenix stretched a three-point lead to 40-25. In the 14-3 run, Copper had the first five points and Natasha Mack and Sophie Cunningham had 3-pointers.

Atlanta only had eight field goals in the first half, half of them 3-pointers.

The Dream, who made 9 of 15 shots in the third quarter, cut a 16-point deficit to five before the Mercury took a 56-49 lead into the fourth quarter.