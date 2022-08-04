ajc logo
Rhyne Howard scores 20 points as Dream hand Fever 15th consecutive loss

Rhyne Howard (left) scored 20 points, leading the Dream to a 91-81 victory Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

State Sports Report
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago

ATLANTA — Rhyne Howard scored 20 points, Cheyenne Parker added 17 and the Atlanta Dream handed the Indiana Fever their 15th consecutive loss with a 91-81 victory Wednesday night.

Atlanta (13-18) ended a four-game losing streak and moved into a three-way tie for seventh in the standings.

Atlanta led 64-34 early in the third quarter before Indiana battled back to get within single digits in the fourth. Indiana outscored Atlanta 28-13 in the third to get within 75-62 and started the fourth by scoring 15 of the first 22 points to make it 82-77 with 5:02 left. But the Dream scored seven consecutive points and led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Aari McDonald added 13 points, Kristy Wallace scored 12 and Maya Caldwell had 10 for Atlanta. Howard scored 14 of her points in the first half before reaching 20-plus for the ninth time this season.

Atlanta made 14 of its first 18 shots (77.8%) and led 36-17 after the first quarter. The Dream started the second quarter on a 7-1 run for a 43-18 lead, and it was 62-34 at halftime. The Dream had 21 assists on 23 made field goals and shot 62.2% from the field in the first half.

NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points for Indiana (5-28). Emma Cannon added a season-high 16 points and rookie Lexie Hull had a season-high 14 points, reaching double figures for the second time this season.

Both teams were without their leading scorers. Tiffany Hayes left Atlanta’s last game Saturday with an ankle injury sustained in the second quarter, and Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell is done for the season with a plantar fascia tear in her left foot.

