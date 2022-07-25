Rhyne Howard paces Dream in road loss against Storm

Rhyne Howard – the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft – led Atlanta (12-16) with 23 points, but she made only 9 of 30 shots, including 4 of 14 from 3-point range. Cheyenne Parker and Tiffany Hayes scored 12 apiece for the Dream. Teammate Naz Hillmon added nine points and 14 rebounds.

Charles, who signed with Seattle (18-10) on June 28, sank 9 of 13 shots – including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. She added 15 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double. Charles, with 7,013 points, trails only Diana Taurasi (9,651, active), Tina Thompson (7,488) and Tamika Catchings (7,380) on the all-time list.