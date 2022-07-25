ajc logo
Rhyne Howard paces Dream in road loss against Storm

State Sports Report
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Tina Charles scores 27, becoming fourth player in WNBA history to top 7,000 in career

SEATTLE — Tina Charles scored 27 points, becoming the fourth player in WNBA history to top 7,000 in a career, and the Storm defeated the Dream 82-72 on Sunday.

Rhyne Howard – the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft – led Atlanta (12-16) with 23 points, but she made only 9 of 30 shots, including 4 of 14 from 3-point range. Cheyenne Parker and Tiffany Hayes scored 12 apiece for the Dream. Teammate Naz Hillmon added nine points and 14 rebounds.

ExploreAari McDonald reaping benefits of offseason with local trainer Robert Swain

Charles, who signed with Seattle (18-10) on June 28, sank 9 of 13 shots – including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. She added 15 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double. Charles, with 7,013 points, trails only Diana Taurasi (9,651, active), Tina Thompson (7,488) and Tamika Catchings (7,380) on the all-time list.

Charles had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the first half to help Seattle pull away from a 19-19 first-quarter tie for a 41-34 lead at intermission. Charles sank 7 of 8 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, in the half.

League scoring leader Breanna Stewart scored 11 of her 23 points in the third quarter. Epiphanny Prince buried a 3-pointer in the final minute as Seattle took a 63-53 lead into the final period and stayed in front. Stewart added 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.

