Rhyne Howard has 21 points as Dream beat Mystics

Rhyne Howard had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Allisha Gray and Danielle Robinson made clutch free throws in the closing seconds and the Dream defeated the Mystics 80-75 on Friday night in Washington.

The game helped determine playoff seeding. The loss locked Washington (18-21) into the seventh seed while the Dream (19-20) still has a chance to move up.

Gray and Cheyenne Parker both scored 17 for the Dream, who are home against Dallas to close the regular season on Sunday.