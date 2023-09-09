Rhyne Howard has 21 points as Dream beat Mystics

State Sports Report

Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard (left) also had 12 rebounds. AP file photo

Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard (left) also had 12 rebounds. AP file photo
By News services
Sept 9, 2023

Rhyne Howard had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Allisha Gray and Danielle Robinson made clutch free throws in the closing seconds and the Dream defeated the Mystics 80-75 on Friday night in Washington.

The game helped determine playoff seeding. The loss locked Washington (18-21) into the seventh seed while the Dream (19-20) still has a chance to move up.

Gray and Cheyenne Parker both scored 17 for the Dream, who are home against Dallas to close the regular season on Sunday.

Brittney Sykes had a career-high 27 points for the Mystics, who finish at second-place New York. Elena Delle Donne had 13 and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 11. Natasha Cloud had a career-high and franchise record 15 assists.

The Dream opened the fourth quarter with a 12-0 run for a 73-60 lead, their biggest of the game. Gray started it with a jumper and a 3-pointer.

Walker-Kimbrough and Cloud had consecutive 3s to pull Washington to 75-68 with 5:44 left and Sykes made it 76-75 with 20.3 to go.

Gray and Robinson then made free throws in the final seconds.

The Dream led 42-35 at the half and by as many as 11 in the third quarter but Sykes scored 15 in the third to cut the deficit to 61-60 entering the fourth.

