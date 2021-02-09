Renee Montgomery retires from WNBA

Most notably with Montgomery, the Dream set a franchise record with 23 regular-season wins and fell one game short of the WNBA Finals in 2018.

Montgomery was the fourth overall pick in 2009 out of Connecticut by Minnesota. She won WNBA championships in 2015 and 2017 with the Lynx. Montgomery also played for Connecticut and Seattle in 364 career games. She finished with 3,534 points and 1,140. Montgomery’s 532 career 3-pointers rank 12th all-time in WNBA history.