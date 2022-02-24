Red-hot Georgia State to play final game at GSU Sports Arena

“It’s a quick turnaround,” Lanier said. “The good thing is, they’re a familiar opponent. The bad thing is, they’re really good, athletic and talented. They present some totally different challenges from what we’ve had to deal with. We’ll have our hands full.”

Georgia State won the first meeting 68-64 to begin its current hot streak.

Georgia State overcame plenty of hurdles to get to this point. The Panthers dealt with major COVID-19 issues and were without center Eliel Nsoseme until Jan. 6. That’s when the team started to come together, and a four-game winning streak on the road gave the team the momentum boost it needed. Since then, the Panthers have resembled the team that was picked by conference coaches as the overwhelming preseason favorite.

“We’ve had some adversity during the year, and it’s a testament to these guys ability to stick together and to trust us,” Lanier said. “I think the winning streak is a reflection that the goals we set for ourselves are still in front of us. We have a belief that we can achieve them.”

The Sports Arena opened in 1973 and has hosted everything from the badminton competition in the 1996 Summer Olympics to a couple of conference tournaments. It’s where Lefty Driesell brought the team into the national spotlight – earning the right to have the court named in his honor -- and where Ron Hunter elevated the program even further. Since the start of the 2011-12 season, Georgia State is 121-29 at home.

Georgia State will move into the new $80 million Convocation Center for the 2022-23 season. The arena will seat 7,500 for basketball – more than twice the capacity than the existing arena.

Georgia State will be the fourth seed in the Sun Belt Tournament. The Panthers could pull into a tie for third if they beat Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday and Troy loses to conference-leading Texas State. But Troy would win the tiebreaker since it beat GSU on Feb. 3; their other game was canceled because of COVID.