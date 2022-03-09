Receiver Jamari Thrash grows into role as Georgia State’s go-to guy

That turned out to be his nature. Once Thrash became familiar with the staff and the college atmosphere, his personality began to emerge.

“Now we’ve got a great relationship, and he’s really come on,” Elliott said.

After catching nine passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in 2020, Thrash had a breakthrough season in 2021 with a team-high 32 catches for 452 yards and three touchdowns. He had his first 100-yard reception game in the win over Arkansas State.

Thrash and senior Terrance Dixon, a slot receiver, are the two old hands. They’re helping talented young teammates such as Ja’Cyais Credle, Robert Lewis, Tailique Williams and Cadarrius Thompson become more familiar with the system and more productive on the field. It’s his way of paying it forward, just like the older guys did for him. Not that it was simple.

“I had to change my mindset,” Thrash said. “For me to be a leader now, I had to give a live lecture, and I’m still maturing, just being an example for the other guys and holding everybody accountable, holding myself accountable.”

For Thrash that means being an example and showing up for practice early every day, going all-out, even though he might rather be someplace else.

“I had to go and look in the mirror, knowing they’re counting on me and guys are watching me to see what I’m going to do,” Thrash said.

Elliott said Thrash and other receivers are always getting in extra reps away from the field, whether that’s catching tennis balls that are bounced off the walls or showing up early to use the JUGS machine.

In addition to creating a closer position group on the field, they’ve also bonded away from the stadium. It’s not unusual to find them at the local bowling center in their free time. Thrash is still learning, but he bowled a 164 recently.

Elliott has seen the growth in Thrash – on and off the field – and expects it to continue.

“When you perform at a high level, you have that opportunity to be a leader,” Elliott said. “He does it right. Everything that he does, we never have an issue with. He’s on time. He’s a great communicator. Academics are in order. He does good things for us.”

Georgia State takes a break from practice for spring break after practice Thursday. The Panthers return to work March 22 in preparation for the spring game April 1.