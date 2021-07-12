ajc logo
Poor 3-point shooting dooms Dream against Fever

Atlanta Dream head coach Mike Petersen (right) and forward Cheyenne Parker (32) look on from courtside in the first half against the Indiana Fever, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in College Park. (Hakim Wright Sr./AP)
Atlanta Dream head coach Mike Petersen (right) and forward Cheyenne Parker (32) look on from courtside in the first half against the Indiana Fever, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in College Park. (Hakim Wright Sr./AP)

State Sports Report
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Teaira McCowan had 21 points and 14 rebounds to help the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 79-68 on Sunday.

The Fever (4-16) won their third in a row after 12 straight losses.

Indiana pulled away with 14 straight points for a 77-61 lead on Robinson’s basket with 3:53 left. Crystal Bradford stopped the run with 1 of 2 free throws and Aari McDonald’s 3-pointer with 2:08 left was the first of the game by the Dream (6-13). Atlanta finished 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) tries to defend Atlanta Dream's Crystal Bradford in second half Sunday, July 11, 2021, in College Park. (Hakim Wright Sr./AP)
Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) tries to defend Atlanta Dream's Crystal Bradford in second half Sunday, July 11, 2021, in College Park. (Hakim Wright Sr./AP)

Odyssey Sims had 20 points and Bradford added 14 for Atlanta, which opened the game on a 12-2 run.

Indiana was led by Tiffany Mitchell’s 14 points. Danielle Robinson scored 12, Kelsey Mitchell 11 and Jessica Breland 10.

