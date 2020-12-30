Peach Bowl extends title sponsorship deal with Chick-fil-A

Neither the bowl nor the restaurant company would disclose the length of the extension, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier reported that the previous deal, signed in 2014, ran for six years with a “first option to renew” for another six years.

Such an extension would carry the sponsorship through the 2025 season, the last year of the bowl’s current contract with the College Football Playoff to be a rotating host of semifinal games. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is scheduled to host a national semifinal for the 2022 and 2025 seasons after also doing so in the 2016 and 2019 seasons.