North Carolina Central’s balanced offense leads to victory over Jackson State

The running backs, those boys ran with an edge on their shoulder, but I’m not surprised. They do that every week. We have a two-back system, and they did their job.”

Everyone pitched in to do their part, including Hicks, who caught three passes for 84 yards.

N.C. Central 41, Jackson State 34 (OT)

All of that went according to coach Trei Oliver’s plan for the offense to keep Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders off the field as much they could.

“As far as my game plan for today, I told folks we gonna do what we do,” Oliver said. “We run the football, we’re a physical football team, and it starts up front. We let our guys run the rock today, and we saw some things that were open, and we took advantage of them.”

The Eagles executed where they needed to, and now they are the HBCU national champions.