Nicki Collen touts experience as she takes over Baylor women

Collen said the current players are her first priority at Baylor, and that her job right now is to re-recruit those who can come back to a 28-3 team that made it to an NCAA regional final. They had their first meeting Tuesday.

There are four potential returning starters, led by All-American forward NaLyssa Smith. The others are 6-foot-3 center Queen Egbo, and guards Moon Ursin and Trinity Oliver. The Lady Bears also have some key reserves, including forward Caitlin Bickle, and last month signed Alabama point guard Jordan Lewis as a graduate transfer after she started 130 games the past four seasons for the Crimson Tide.

“I feel good about where we’re headed that way, but they still have to make the right decision for them,” Collen said. “I want them to feel good about me. I want them to feel good about where we’re headed, that and how it works for them. So, you know, there’s not going to be a ton of pressure by me.”

Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen calls out instructions during the first half of a WNBA game against the Dallas Wings, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Smith replied to Baylor’s tweet this week welcoming Collen with, “time to get to work!” Egbo tweeted “New Beginning” followed with hearts of green and gold, the school’s colors.

DiJonia Carrington and versatile guard DiDi Richards were both WNBA draft picks last month. The only other departure has been Hannah Gusters, a 6-foot-5 freshman center who entered the transfer portal last week and immediately joined Mulkey at LSU.

Collen had never been on Baylor’s campus before Tuesday, when she walked down the hallway lined with championship trophies and into the team’s practice gym where the walls are covered with huge photos of past program achievements.

“It’s a combination of overwhelming, because it’s a lot happening at once, and pure kind of joy and excitement for kind of the journey that’s ahead.” Collen said. “It feels more real when you start to talk to the players, when you’re starting to meet staff.”

After coaching a preseason WNBA game Saturday night, Collen spent seven hours Sunday with athletic director Mack Rhoades and other Baylor officials. The more they talked, the more excited Collen became about the opportunity.

The next day, before the details with Baylor were finalized, Collen led practice for an Atlanta team that includes former Lady Bears standouts Kalani Brown and Odyssey Sims. The coach was encouraged when they later responded to her with “Sic ‘Em” coach, one of the school’s chants.

“Kalani’s first thing she said was, ‘I like this move. I like this move for you, coach.’ So you know that in some ways made it easier because my staff was supportive and my team was supportive and saw this as an amazing opportunity for me and my family,” Collen said. “It’s been a crazy 48 hours.”