ajc logo
X

Natasha Howard delivers playoff-clinching win for Liberty over Dream

Guard Aari McDonald (right) scored 11 points, but the Dream lost to the Liberty on Sunday in their final game of the WNBA season. The Dream narrowly missed a playoff berth. (Jason Getz file photo / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Guard Aari McDonald (right) scored 11 points, but the Dream lost to the Liberty on Sunday in their final game of the WNBA season. The Dream narrowly missed a playoff berth. (Jason Getz file photo / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State Sports Report
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Natasha Howard scored 18 points and hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute as New York defeated Atlanta 87-83 on Sunday, sending the Liberty to the WNBA playoffs and eliminating the Dream.

With New York leading 80-79 in a back-and-forth fourth quarter, Howard hit a 24-footer to put the Liberty up by four with 55 seconds remaining. The Dream extended their ensuing possession by collecting a couple of offensive rebounds before Aari McDonald made a driving layup to trail 83-81 with 26 seconds left. Sabrina Ionescu and Howard both made two free throws for New York, and the Liberty led by six before McDonald made another layup to close the scoring.

The win, New York’s sixth in its past eight games, clinched a playoff spot. The Liberty (16-20) will be the seventh or eighth seed depending on the outcome of a later game between Phoenix and Chicago. A Phoenix win would give the Mercury the seventh seed; a Chicago win would give New York the seventh seed.

Atlanta (14-22), which did not earn a playoff berth, lost its fourth in a row and sixth in its past eight games.

Rhyne Howard had 24 points and seven assists for the Dream. Monique Billings added 15 points, Maya Caldwell 14 and McDonald 11.

Marine Johannes scored 18 points on 6-of-8 3-point shooting for New York. Stefanie Dolson added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Editors' Picks
Jeff Sims’ effective play highlights Georgia Tech scrimmage
Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series
2h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
5h ago
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
12h ago
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
12h ago
Another violent weekend in metro Atlanta claims 4 lives, 11 others injured
2h ago
The Latest
Dream’s playoff hopes hurt with loss to Liberty
Georgia State linebacker Blake Carroll sees his role continue to expand
Local golf: Three Jackets lead strong group of Georgians at 122nd U.S. Amateur
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top