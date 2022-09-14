NASCAR returns to night racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The dates for the two NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway were announced Wednesday. The Ambetter Health 400 will be run on March 19, and the Quaker State 400 will be run on July 9. The Quaker State 400 will be held at night, the first night race at AMS since 2014.

“After all the excitement we saw on the track and the fun we had off the track, I’m thrilled to invite fans back for the Ambetter Health 400 in March,” Brandon Hutchison, AMS executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “Equally as exciting is being able to deliver what our fans have been asking for in July: NASCAR action under the lights during the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart. It’s going to be a year of live entertainment at its best. Our team is already hard at work to ensure both events are packed with unforgettable experiences for our fans.”