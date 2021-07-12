NASCAR: Quaker State 400 final results

Kurt Busch passed brother, Kyle, with 24 laps left and won the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday to complete a sibling weekend Atlanta sweep.
Here are the final results from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton.
Lap length: 1.54 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
- (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 260 laps, 59 points.
- (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260, 54.
- (5) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 260, 37.
- (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 260, 48.
- (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260, 36.
- (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 260, 42.
- (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260, 30.
- (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260, 29.
- (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 260, 28.
- (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260, 30.
- (21) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260, 27.
- (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 260, 27.
- (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 260, 38.
- (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260, 23.
- (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 260, 22.
- (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 260, 21.
- (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 260, 20.
- (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260, 31.
- (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 259, 22.
- (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 259, 20.
- (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259, 16.
- (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 258, 15.
- (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 258, 14.
- (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 258, 13.
- (34) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 258, 12.
- (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 257, 11.
- (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 256, 10.
- (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 256, 9.
- (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 255, 0.
- (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 254, 0.
- (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 253, 0.
- (33) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 253, 0.
- (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 253, 0.
- (30) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 248, 3.
- (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 248, 2.
- (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 243, 1.
- (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, suspension, 178, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.203 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 8 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 1.237 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-13; Ky.Busch 14-27; D.Hamlin 28-29; Ky.Busch 30-83; Ku.Busch 84-121; C.Custer 122; A.Almirola 123-130; R.Preece 131; Ku.Busch 132-212; Ky.Busch 213-235; Ku.Busch 236-260
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Ku.Busch, 3 times for 144 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 91 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 13 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 8 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Preece, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: K.Larson, 4; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 836; 2. K.Larson, 826; 3. Ky.Busch, 739; 4. W.Byron, 733; 5. C.Elliott, 704; 6. J.Logano, 700; 7. M.Truex, 671; 8. R.Blaney, 639; 9. K.Harvick, 626; 10. B.Keselowski, 623; 11. A.Bowman, 609; 12. A.Dillon, 571; 13. T.Reddick, 563; 14. Ku.Busch, 530; 15. C.Bell, 492; 16. C.Buescher, 467.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race. The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.