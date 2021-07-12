ajc logo
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 final results

Race highlights: Kurt Busch passed brother, Kyle, with 24 laps left and won the NASCAR Cup Series race to complete a sibling weekend Atlanta sweep.

State Sports Report
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Kurt Busch passed brother, Kyle, with 24 laps left and won the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday to complete a sibling weekend Atlanta sweep.

Here are the final results from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

  1. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 260 laps, 59 points.
  2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260, 54.
  3. (5) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 260, 37.
  4. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 260, 48.
  5. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260, 36.
  6. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 260, 42.
  7. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260, 30.
  8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260, 29.
  9. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 260, 28.
  10. (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260, 30.
  11. (21) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260, 27.
  12. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 260, 27.
  13. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 260, 38.
  14. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260, 23.
  15. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 260, 22.
  16. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 260, 21.
  17. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 260, 20.
  18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260, 31.
  19. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 259, 22.
  20. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 259, 20.
  21. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259, 16.
  22. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 258, 15.
  23. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 258, 14.
  24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 258, 13.
  25. (34) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 258, 12.
  26. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 257, 11.
  27. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 256, 10.
  28. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 256, 9.
  29. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 255, 0.
  30. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 254, 0.
  31. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 253, 0.
  32. (33) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 253, 0.
  33. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 253, 0.
  34. (30) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 248, 3.
  35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 248, 2.
  36. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 243, 1.
  37. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, suspension, 178, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.203 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 8 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.237 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-13; Ky.Busch 14-27; D.Hamlin 28-29; Ky.Busch 30-83; Ku.Busch 84-121; C.Custer 122; A.Almirola 123-130; R.Preece 131; Ku.Busch 132-212; Ky.Busch 213-235; Ku.Busch 236-260

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Ku.Busch, 3 times for 144 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 91 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 13 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 8 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Preece, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 4; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 836; 2. K.Larson, 826; 3. Ky.Busch, 739; 4. W.Byron, 733; 5. C.Elliott, 704; 6. J.Logano, 700; 7. M.Truex, 671; 8. R.Blaney, 639; 9. K.Harvick, 626; 10. B.Keselowski, 623; 11. A.Bowman, 609; 12. A.Dillon, 571; 13. T.Reddick, 563; 14. Ku.Busch, 530; 15. C.Bell, 492; 16. C.Buescher, 467.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race. The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

