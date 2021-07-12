NASCAR: Quaker State 400 final results

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.203 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 50 minutes, 8 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.237 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-13; Ky.Busch 14-27; D.Hamlin 28-29; Ky.Busch 30-83; Ku.Busch 84-121; C.Custer 122; A.Almirola 123-130; R.Preece 131; Ku.Busch 132-212; Ky.Busch 213-235; Ku.Busch 236-260

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Ku.Busch, 3 times for 144 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 91 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 13 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 8 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Preece, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 4; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 836; 2. K.Larson, 826; 3. Ky.Busch, 739; 4. W.Byron, 733; 5. C.Elliott, 704; 6. J.Logano, 700; 7. M.Truex, 671; 8. R.Blaney, 639; 9. K.Harvick, 626; 10. B.Keselowski, 623; 11. A.Bowman, 609; 12. A.Dillon, 571; 13. T.Reddick, 563; 14. Ku.Busch, 530; 15. C.Bell, 492; 16. C.Buescher, 467.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race. The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.