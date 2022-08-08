ajc logo
X

Napheesa Collier returns, Lynx beat Dream 81-71 to stay in playoff hunt

Aari McDonald scored 16 points for the Dream on Sunday night. (Sarah Gordon file photo/The Day via AP)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Aari McDonald scored 16 points for the Dream on Sunday night. (Sarah Gordon file photo/The Day via AP)

Credit: AP

State Sports Report
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier made her season debut for Minnesota, Kayla McBride scored 20 points and the Lynx used a fourth-quarter run to defeat the Dream 81-71 on Sunday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Collier, Minnesota’s leading scorer (16.2 per game) last season, played for the first time since she gave birth to her daughter, Mila, in late May. The 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year finished with six points in 21 minutes.

Atlanta (14-19) fell into a tie with the Phoenix Mercury for the eighth – and final – playoff spot with a week remaining in the regular season – a half-game ahead of the New York Liberty (13-19) and a game in front of Minnesota (13-20) and the Los Angeles Sparks (13-20).

Aari McDonald and Rhyne Howard scored 16 points apiece for Atlanta, and Cheyenne Parker added 12 points – all in the first half. Maya Caldwell and Naz Hillmon each scored 10 points.

Moriah Jefferson hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 18 points, Rachel Banham scored 12 and Sylvia Fowles added eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Fowles moved past Brittney Griner into third in WNBA history with 718 career blocks.

The Dream missed six consecutive field-goal attempts during a 10-0 run that gave Minnesota a 70-59 lead with seven minutes to play after Collier converted a three-point play and, 32 seconds later, McBride hit a 3-pointer. Caldwell made a 3-pointer to snap Atlanta’s scoring drought of three-plus minutes.

Natalie Achonwa answered with a three-point play before Banham made a pull-up jumper to give the Lynx a 75-62 lead with 5:28 remaining.

Minnesota had 26 assists on 31 field goals and made 12 3-pointers.

Editors' Picks
Braves send down Ian Anderson as part of flurry of moves10h ago
‘We did not play well’: Braves drop four of five to Mets in New York
47m ago
2 North Georgia men charged with sexually exploiting young victims
9h ago
Lightning, rain halt Stockbridge ‘80s icons concert midway through
11h ago
Lightning, rain halt Stockbridge ‘80s icons concert midway through
11h ago
Fire extinguished at Buckhead adult entertainment club on Piedmont Road
8h ago
The Latest
Sixth, seventh seeds take titles at AVP Atlanta Open
3h ago
Austin Morrison makes good on mulligan to win 71st Georgia Open
5h ago
Cheyenne Parker’s basket with 0.3 to play lifts Dream over Sparks
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top