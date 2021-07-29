ajc logo
Nakashima upsets top-seeded Raonic in Atlanta Open

Top-seed Milos Raonic lost Wednesday. AP file photo
State Sports Report
19 minutes ago

Brandon Nakashima upset No. 1 seed Milos Raonic 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the round of 16 at the Atlanta Open Wednesday at Atlantic Station.

Fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka beat Bjorn Fratangelo 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Taylor Fritz and Jordan Thompson also won singles matches.

Fritz, the No. 5 seed, beat Steve Johnson 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1. Thompson defeated Peter Gojowczyk 7-6 (6), 6-4.

More results from tournament:

Men’s Doubles Round of 16

Matt Reid and Alexei Popyrin def. Frederik Nielsen and Andre Goransson 7-6 (4), 2-6, 11-9.

Ken Skupski and Luke Bambridge (1) def. Nicholas Monroe and Lloyd Glasspool 6-3, 6-7 (6), 10-6.

Benoit Paire and Treat Conrad Huey def. Harri Heliovaara and Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).

Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith (4) def. Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-6 (1).

ExploreLive updates throughout the tournament at ATPtour.com

