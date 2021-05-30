Morehouse basketball coach Grady Brewer dies

Brewer served as the Maroon Tigers head coach for 21 years, compiling a career record of 315-241 — second only to former head coach Arthur McAfee. Brewer guided Morehouse to seven 20-win seasons, seven SIAC regular season championships, an SIAC tournament championship and three NCAA tournament appearances.

An Atlanta native, Brewer played at Frederick Douglass High School before becoming a standout player under McAfee at Morehouse, starting his final two seasons. He went on to serve as an assistant coach at Atlanta’s Booker T. Washington High School, helping lead the Bulldogs to the 1987 Class 4A state championship.