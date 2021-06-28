Maya Moore to receive Arthur Ashe Award at The ESPYS

Moore formed a “Win With Justice” campaign to educate the public on the power of prosecutors and organize for Irons' freedom.

Moore, who graduated from Gwinnett’s Collins Hills High School, has won two Olympic gold medals and been the WNBA’s MVP and a three-time MVP at the league’s All-Star Game. She is the subject of the film “Breakaway,” which will debut July 13 on ESPN and re-air Aug. 8 on ABC.