Local golf: Three Georgians graduate from Korn Ferry Tour with 2023 PGA cards

Thompson, who lives at St. Simons Island, won the REX Hospital Open on his 23rd birthday to virtually seal his promotion. He had four top-10s in 18 starts. Thompson benefited from being the No. 2 player in 2021 PGA Tour University, which afforded him status on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Christo Lamprecht and his caddie, Georgia Tech assistant coach Devin Stanton, wait to putt on hole 15 during the second round of stroke play at the 2022 U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Grant Halverson/USGA)

Six Georgians advance to match play at 122nd U.S. Amateur

Six Georgians -- three of them Georgia Tech golfers -- were among the 64 who advanced to the match-play portion of the 122nd U.S. Amateur at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, a native of South Africa, tied for sixth in the stroke-play portion with rounds of 68-72. Teammates Bartley Forrester of Gainesville and Ross Steelman of Missouri tied for 39th at 4-over 145 and advanced. Steelman reached the quarterfinal in 2021.

It is the sixth consecutive year that at least one Yellow Jacket has advanced to match play.

Ben Carr of Columbus, a Georgia Southern product, tied for 30th at 3-over 144.

Johns Creek’s Nicolas Cassidy, who plays at the University of Georgia, and Roswell’s JonErik Alford, who plays at Ohio State, survived a 15-for-11 playoff situation Wednesday morning to reach match play.

The six rounds of match play will conclude with a 36-hole championship Sunday. The final will be aired live on Golf Channel from 2-5 p.m.

Bobby Jones GC to get new practice green

The popular Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta is building a new practice putting green that is expected to open in October. The green was designed by Bobby Cupp, the son of the late Georgia Golf Hall of Fame architect Bob Cupp, who created the reversible nine-hole Bobby Jones layout.

The new putting green will be 6,500 square feet and located between the practice range and clubhouse. It will be sprigged with the same TifEagle bermudagrass that is found on the rest of the property.

The course also added a nursery green to the property, which the agronomy team will use for sampling and repairs to the greens on the course.

Laura Coble of Augusta won the 2022 Georgia Senior Women's Championship at Cherokee Town and Country Club for the seventh time. Credit: Georgia State Golf Association

Coble wins seventh Georgia Senior Women’s title

Georgia Golf Hall of Famer Laura Coble of Augusta won the Georgia Senior Women’s Championship for the seventh time, and Maria Johnson of Brunswick won the Georgia Super Senior title at Cherokee Town and Country Club’s North Course.

Coble shot rounds of 72-80 to shoot a 8-over 152 and score a four-shot win over Danielle Davis of St. Simons Island and Lisa Short of Atlanta. Debbie Blount of Atlanta was fourth at 15-over 159.

Johnson shot 79-77 to finish 12-over 156 and win by one shot over Angie Lee of Columbus and two over three-time champion Bobbie Suttler of Marietta.

Nelson medalist at Senior Am qualifier

Danny Nelson of Savannah won the U.S. Senior Amateur qualifier at Druid Hills Golf Club. Nelson shot 5-under 67 to take one of four qualifying spots. Atlantans Tom Lape, David Brown and Robert Sheats tied at 68 and earned the other places. The 67th U.S. Senior Amateur will be Aug. 27-Sept. 1 at The Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass.

Keith Mitchell hits from the 14th tee during the second round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Former Bulldog Mitchell added to Player Advisory Council

Keith Mitchell, an all-conference player at Georgia, has been named to the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council. Mitchell, 30, is in his fifth season on the PGA Tour and will serve for the remainder of 2022. The PAC consults and advises the Tour Policy Board and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.

Also elected were Max Homa, Brandt Snedeker and Kevin Streelman. They replace LIV defectors Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell.

Miscellaneous

Atlanta-based Bobby Jones Links has been selected to manage Indian River Preserve Golf Club in Mims, Fla. The 18-hole facility, not far from Kennedy Space Center, was co-designed by Perry Dye and LPGA legend Jan Stephenson. … WindStone Golf Club in Ringgold will host the regional for the PGA Junior League.