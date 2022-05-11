Local golf: Sara Im, Amanda Doherty qualify for U.S. Women’s Open

Three teams from Georgia are participating in the NCAA regionals, which start Monday at six sites around the country. The top five teams and the low individual at each site not on one of those teams will advance to the NCAA Championships, May 27-June 1 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

No. 11-ranked Georgia Tech is the No. 2 seed in the Columbus Regional at Ohio State’s Scarlett Course. Oklahoma State, the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, is the top seeded team. The Yellow Jackets finished second in the ACC Tournament, losing to North Carolina when the final match went extra holes.

No. 13-ranked Georgia is the No. 3 team in the Bryan (Texas) Regional at the Traditions Club. No. 6-ranked Pepperdine is the top seed, with host Texas A&M the No. 2 seed. The Bulldogs reached the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament before losing to Florida.

Georgia Southern, ranked No. 49, is the No. 8 seed in the New Haven (Conn.) Regional, held at the Yale Golf Course. No. 5-ranked North Carolina is the top seed there. The Eagles finished second in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, losing in the final to Arkansas-Little Rock.

Suggs-Mason team wins Senior-Junior title

Hunter Suggs from Chimney Oaks and James Mason from The Orchard shot an 11-under 61 to win the Georgia PGA’s Senior Junior Championship at Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta.

Robert Graham and Micah Woods of Piedmont Driving Club finished one shot back at 10 under.

Tied for third at minus-9 were former Georgia State coach Joe Inman and Dan Merriman of the Atlanta Country Club, and the duo of Nick Bailes of the Country Club of the South and Glen Harrell of Doublegate Country Club.

Steel Canyon adds Troptracer Range

Steel Canyon Golf Club in Sandy Springs just enhanced its reputation for being one of the best practice areas in the city. The course has added Toptracer Range, a practice tool that allows a golfer to track yardage, carry distance, ball speed, launch angle, shot trajectory, curve angle, height and hang time.

Toptracer Range also can be used for fun. It has the option to play interactive games and simulate some of the famous courses in the world, including Pebble Beach, St. Andrews and Torrey Pines.

Five Georgians in U.S. Four-Ball field

Five Georgians will compete in the seventh U.S. Four-Ball Championship at the Country Club of Birmingham, Ala. The top 32 teams in the 128-team field after two stroke-play rounds will advance to match play.

The Georgia team consists of Tyler McKeever of Atlanta and Steven Groover of Birmingham, Ala., Carter Loflin of Duluth and Wells Williams of West Point, Miss., Chad Branton of Cartersville and Kyle Hosick of Calhoun, and Ryan Smith of Eatonton and Cameron Huss of Kenosha, Wis.