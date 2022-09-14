Local golf: Rusty Strawn adds Canadian Senior Am to growing resume

Allen Peake of Macon tied for 11th at 299.

Combined Shape Caption Chris Waters won the 2022 Georgia Public Links Championship for the fifth time. Credit: Georgia State Golf Associatio Credit: Georgia State Golf Associatio Combined Shape Caption Chris Waters won the 2022 Georgia Public Links Championship for the fifth time. Credit: Georgia State Golf Associatio Credit: Georgia State Golf Associatio

Waters wins fifth Georgia Public Links title

Defending champion Chris Waters of Evans survived a playoff to win the Georgia Public Links Championship for the fifth time at Woodmont Golf and Country Club in Woodstock.

Waters eagled the final hole of regulation to finish tied with Atlanta’s Tyler McKeever at 4-under 140. McKeever shot 66 on the final day and birdied the last hole. Waters birdied the second playoff hole to secure the title. He also won the championship in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2021.

Rick Leslie of Dawsonville finished third at 2-under 142, and Edwin Cook of Bethlehem was fourth at 1-over 145. Four tied for fifth at 3-over 147 – T.J. Elgin of Duluth, Parker Langham of Atlanta, Robert Ferguson of Decatur and Jacob Paquet of Cumming.

Four advance to stroke play in U.S. Mid-Am

Four Georgians advanced to the match-play round of the rain-plagued 41st U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis.

Dalton Melnyk of Atlanta finished third in the stroke-play qualifier with rounds of 65-70. Stephen Behr of Atlanta (70-73) and Dillon Humphrey of Roswell (72-71) advanced after finishing in a tie for 36th.

Christian Raynor of Kennesaw was part of a 12-for-17 playoff to determine the final participants for match play. He qualified for match play with a birdie on the fourth extra hole.

The championship match will be played Thursday. The winner receives an invitation to compete in the 2023 Masters.

Two Georgians in U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur field

Erin Packer of LaGrange and Lexie Toth of Atlanta are Georgia’s lone representatives at the 35th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship that begins Saturday at Fiddlesticks Country Club in Fort Myers, Fla.

The tournament is open to women ages 25 and older whose handicap index does not exceed 9.4. Blakesly Brock of Chattanooga is the defending champion.

Bulldogs place fourth Frederica Cup

The University of Georgia men shot 44 under and finished fourth in the Frederica Cup at Frederica Golf Club in St. Simons Island. Vanderbilt won the tournament at 69 under, besting Oklahoma by three shots. The format counted five scores from the team’s six competitors.

The top finisher for the Bulldogs was Connor Creasy, who tied for seventh. Nic Cassidy tied for 15th, Buck Brumlow and Ben Van Wyk tied for 17th and freshman Carter Loflin tied for 29th.

Big finish lifts Tech into fourth

Georgia Tech opened the fall golf season by finishing fourth at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz. Connor Howe, Christo Lamprecht and freshman Aidan Tran, playing in his first event, each shot 65 on the final day to help the Yellow Jackets post the low score of the final day and move up five places.

Howe finished with a career-low 54-hole score of 13-under 197 and tied for third. Ross Steelman was 21st, Tran and Bartley Forrester tied for 24th and Christo Lamprecht, who birdied his first five holes on the final day, tied for 44th.

Auburn won the tournament at 45 under, five shots better than Arizona State. Georgia State placed 15th, with the top Panther, Hunter Smith, in a tie for 38th.