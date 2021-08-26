Local golf: Royak begins U.S. Senior Am title defense

Former University of Georgia standout Greyson Sigg already had guaranteed himself a place on the PGA Tour by his status on the season-long points list. After last week’s win in the Boise Open, the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals, Sigg is on the verge of earning full exempt status and a spot in the 2022 Players Championship.

Sigg planned to take this week off and return to his Augusta home to see family, but changed his mind and will be in the field for this week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. Currently No. 1 in points, Sigg wants to hang on to the top spot and all the goodies that come with it.

“It’s been my goal ever since I won (the Knoxville Open) to become No. 1,” Sigg said. “That’s my goal moving forward, and I have a busy two weeks ahead of me.”

Sigg won his second Korn Ferry event last week when Aaron Rai, an European Tour player, made double bogey on the final hole. That enabled Sigg to pass Stephan Jaeger, who had been No. 1 in points for the previous 15 events.

Davis is medalist at U.S. Mid-Am qualifier

Reed Davis of Dunwoody shot a 5-under 65 to win the U.S. Mid-Amateur qualifier at Cuscowilla on Lake Oconee.

Davis played at Samford and competed on various mini-tours for two years before turning to the commercial and industrial real estate business and regaining his amateur status.

The other four spots went to former UGA standout Sam Straka of Valdosta, who shot 67; Jason Lane of Alpharetta and Kyle Hammond of Alpharetta, who shot 68; and Rusty Strawn of McDonough, who shot 69 and won a four-for-one playoff for the final spot. Chris Blackburn of Evans is first alternate, and Jason Sigler of Atlanta is second alternate.

The U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship will be held Sept. 25-30 at Sankaty Head Golf Club in Siasconset, Mass.

Georgia Putting Championship begins registration

Registration is open for the inaugural Georgia Putting Championship, scheduled for Oct. 31 at the Dan Yates Putting Course at the Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta.

Participation in the 18-hole competition is limited to 40 individuals, 20 doubles teams and 20 mixed-doubles teams. Registration is $50 for individuals and $100 for teams and includes a $20 gift card for the PGA Tour Superstore, a Georgia Putting Championship head cover and apparel.

The championship is a collaborative effort between the Georgia PGA, the Georgia State Golf Association and Bobby Jones Golf Course. More information is available at GaPuttingChamp.com