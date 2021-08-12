Local golf: Nagy overcomes bad weather to claim Georgia Open

Caption Mike Nagy, a mini-tour player from Buena Vista, won the 2021 Georgia Open. (Photo by Vicki Yi, Georgia PGA) Credit: Vicki Yi, Georgia PGA Credit: Vicki Yi, Georgia PGA

Bentley, Yoo prevail in Jr. Tour Championship

Brady Bentley of Augusta and Athena Yoo of Alpharetta won the GSGA Junior Tour Championship at Harbor Club in Greensboro.

Bentley shot a 6-over 222 and beat Trey Schmidt of Cumming by two shots. Andrew Kim of Alpharetta, Thomas Reininger of Fayetteville and Jeffery Li of Martinez tied for third at 9 over.

Yoo shot an 8-over 224 and enjoyed a seven-shot advantage over Madi Saxton of Guyton. Hannah Mun of Duluth was third at 18 over.

Caption Sarah Gallagher of Canton (L) and Erin Packer of Peachtree City both advanced to the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship. The women were also partners at the U.S. Women's Four-Ball Championship this spring. Credit: Belinda Marsh Credit: Belinda Marsh

Gallagher, Coble lead Women’s Mid-Am qualifers

Sarah Gallagher of Canton and Laura Coble of Augusta shot 73 and were co-medalists at the qualifier for the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Canongate I Golf Club in Sharpsburg.

Lauren Judson Shoemaker of Sandy Springs, Erin Packer of Peachtree City and Erica Krisan of Marietta earned the other three spots, with Katrina Parker of Hiram and Kristyl Sunderman of McDonough picking up the two alternate spots. Gallagher and Packer were partners at the U.S. Women’s Four-Ball.

There were two celebrity caddies. Curtis Cup member and 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur medalist Rachel Kuehn caddied for her mother, Brenda, and GSGA executive director Matt Vanderpool was the looper for his wife, Ket.

The U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur will be Sept. 25-30 at Berkeley Hall Club’s North Course in Bluffton, S.C.

Milanowski transfers to Georgia State

Peachtree City native Jake Milanowski has transferred from Auburn to Georgia State, where he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He joins other newcomers Jordan Jung and Mason Dean with the Panthers, who open the season Sept. 10.

Oglethorpe add Lewis to women’s staff

Oglethorpe has named Newnan native Courtney Lewis as its assistant women’s golf coach. Lewis played two seasons at Point University before finishing her career at Georgia State, where she graduated magna cum laude and was named the team’s most improved player in 2020-21.

“I’m looking forward to using the knowledge I have gained in my college career to help these young ladies become the best golfers and students they can be,” Lewis said. “The fall season cannot get here fast enough.”

Miscellaneous

Clark Spratlin has taken a position as head PGA professional at the Sea Palms Resort in St. Simons. Spratlin most recently was at The Manor Golf and Country Club after nine years at the Currahee Club in Toccoa. Longtime Sea Island pro Rick Irwin will become senior head professional. … The GSGA is hosting a concert to benefit its adaptive-golf program and junior golf initiates. The Aug. 21 concert at the Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs will feature Edwin McCain. Tickets are $45 and available at GSGA.org/tickets.