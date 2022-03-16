Local golf: Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman honored by ACC

In one of their rare regular-season meetings, Georgia Tech got the better of Georgia by three shots at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas. The Yellow Jackets finished fifth at 19-under 845, the Bulldogs took sixth at 16-under 848. Neither could sniff Oklahoma, which posted a 38 under to win.

Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht tied for second at 11 under, three shots behind winner Patrick Welch of Oklahoma. Teammates Bartley Forrester and Connor Howe tied for 18th at 5 under.

Georgia’s top finishers were Nic Cassidy, who tied for 21st at 4 under. The Dogs had two impressive performances by freshmen – Maxwell Ford in a tie for 26th at 3 under and Buck Brumlow in a tie for 32nd at 1 under.

Georgia will compete in the Linger Longer Invitational starting Sunday at Reynolds Lake Oconee’s Great Waters Course. Kennesaw State and Mercer also are in the field.

Georgia Tech plays next at The Goodwin at the Stanford Golf Course in Palo Alto, Calif., on March 29.

Hall of Famer Larry Nelson to host high school event

Three-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer Larry Nelson will be on hand to present the awards for the fifth annual Larry Nelson High School Invitational on Monday at the Atlanta Country Club.

The field is one of the strongest in Georgia. Last year, six of the nine teams won the state championship in their classification.

“You will not find a better test of golf anywhere in the world, and I’m looking forward to congratulating the team and individual that turns in the lowest score,” Nelson said. “Bring your ‘A’ game.”

The Atlanta Athletic Club hosted the Atlanta Golf Classic from 1967 to ‘96, when it was moved to TPC Sugarloaf.

GSGA’s Member Play Days to begin

The first in a series of 14 Member Play Days hosted by Georgia State Golf Association clubs will be Monday at Dalton Golf and Country Club. These are opportunities for golfers to enjoy some of the state’s top courses in a casual, noncompetitive environment.

Golfers get a round of golf with a cart, range balls, a closest-to-the-pin contest and one drink ticket for $75.

Other venues include Coosa Country Club in Rome, Cartersville Country Club, Chateau Elan and The Georgia Club. Perhaps the most coveted destination is McLemore Club outside Chattanooga, which features a dramatic 18th hole perched on the edge of a cliff that has been rated among the best in the world.

Visit GSGA.org to see the entire list and registration information.

Miscellaneous

University of Georgia grad Chuck Couch has been named VP of sales for Honma Golf. He previously worked as director of marketing for Mizuno. … The iconic Partridge Inn in Augusta will debut a new rooftop Masters experience that includes daily shuttle service to Augusta National, a full breakfast buffet, exclusive nightly dinners, cigars on the veranda, live music and daily gifts. The Inn has been closed for renovation since September.