Local golf: Bernhard Langer among eight returning champs in Mitsubishi field

Georgia Golf Hall of Famer Laura Coble of Augusta scored nine points to help Georgia to a 33-27 win over South Carolina in the biennial Peach-Palmetto Showdown at Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, S.C. The Georgia team of six seniors and four mid-ams, prevailed 33-27.

Coble teamed with Shelly White of Atlanta to sweep three points in the four-ball, three points in foursome matches and won three points in her singles match.

Others on the Georgia team were Danielle Davis of St. Simons Island, Sarah Gallagher of Canton, Deb Jackson Johns Creek, Erica Krisan of Marietta, Erin Packer of Peachtree City, Brenda Pictor of Marietta, Lisa Short of Atlanta and Ket Vanderpool of Marietta.

Meadow Lakes professional retires

Allen Pinson, a longtime PGA professional in the Rome area, is retiring as the head man at Meadow Lakes Golf Club. Pinson began his career at Coosa Country Club in Rome under the tutelage of legendary pro Bert Seagraves and worked there from 1977-87. He was head professional at Meadow Lakes, Stonebridge Golf and Country Club and Barnsley Resort before returning to Meadow Lakes in 2017. Pinson is best known for his love of junior golf and as a teacher. Among his most successful students is former LPGA competitor Caroline Peek. Pinson will continue to work part-time and give lessons.

Georgia Parks Golf Cup qualifying underway

The team of Dale Sheffield, Matt Bell, Russ Bell and Chris Seabolt won the first qualifier for the Georgia State Park Golf Cup held at the Wallace Adams Golf Course at Little Ocmulgee State Park in Helena. The team shot a 58 on a cold, foggy day.

Each of Georgia’s state parks with host a qualifier and all winning teams advance to the championship event to be held at The Lakes at Laura S. Walker State Park in Waycross on May 21.

Georgia Veterans in Cordele hosts this week qualifier. The remaining schedule and qualifying information is available at gastateparks.org.

Renovations complete at Olde Atlanta

The clubhouse at the Olde Atlanta Golf Course in Suwanee have been renovated and repaired after a fire. The new facility features new interiors, a reimagined dining room, replacement of all furniture and equipment, enhanced kitchen and bar areas, updated restrooms and new mechanical and technical systems. Olde Atlanta shares access and facilities with Windermere in Cumming and is part of the ClubCorp network.

Planterra unveils renovated course

The Planterra Club, an 18-hole facility in Peachtree City designed by Jeff Burton and Rocky Roquemore, has completed a multi-million-dollar upgrade to its golf course and clubhouse.

The course renovations include new Champion G-12 greens, renovated bunkers, cart paths and landscape. The range was upgraded with new turf surfaces, target greens and practice bunker. The short-game area was completely rebuilt and lighted. The clubhouse got a new interior and the back patio was extended with lighting and heat. A new upscale casual restaurant, The Cut, was open and features lake views, big-screen televisions and a covered patio with a stone-crafted fireplace.

A member of the ClubCorp family, Planterra members have access to the Clubs of Peachtree City and Newnan, made up of five properties that include 135 holes of golf.