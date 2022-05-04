Local golf: Allison Fillmore leaves Tour Championship for PGA Tour post

“I look forward to becoming a part of the Atlanta community and building on the growth and momentum Allison and her team experienced during her time as executive director,” Urban said.

The Tour Championship will be Aug. 24-28.

UGA women headed to Albuquerque Regional

The No. 27-ranked Georgia women’s golf team has been assigned to the NCAA Albuquerque Regional, which begins Monday. The 12-team field will be 54 holes at the University of New Mexico’s course, with the top four teams advancing to the national championship.

Georgia won the Columbus Regional in 2021, and Jenny Bae was the medalist.

Georgia played one tournament under desert conditions this season, the Clover Cup in Mesa, Ariz. The Bulldogs tied for sixth, and Jo Hua Hung shot 67 the final day.

“I know the regional is in New Mexico, but still it’s desert golf,” Georgia coach Josh Brewer said. “We spent a week out there practicing and preparing, so you hope that pays off.”

Kennesaw State golfer earns NCAA spot

Kennesaw State’s Alizee Vidal earned an invitation to compete as an individual at the NCAA Women’s Championship. She will compete at the Tallahassee Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Course.

A junior from France, Vidal earned an automatic bid after winning the ASUN championship in Valdosta. She is the second player in program history to qualify as an individual. Vidal had four top-10 finishes in 10 events for the Owls this season and was second in stroke average at 73.96.

Alizee is one of 36 individuals who were selected for the regionals. The top two individuals not on an advancing team will earn a spot in the national championships, May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Three Georgia men’s teams in Division III tournament

No. 2-ranked Emory, No. 11 Piedmont and No. 15 Oglethorpe are among the 43 teams that will compete in the NCAA Division III men’s championships at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., May 10-13.

Emory and Piedmont each received an at-large bid, and Oglethorpe, the tournament host, advanced by winning the Southern Athletic Association tournament.

Emory women seeded first in Division III

Emory will be the No. 1 seed for the NCAA Division III women’s championship at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, May 10-13. The Eagles advanced for the second consecutive year and finished seventh in 2021.

Emory has won five tournaments and finished second in another. The team broke the tournament record at the Jekyll Island Collegiate by 33 strokes. Freshman Ellen Dong has one victory and three top-10s, sophomore Irene Wang has one victory and two top-10s, and freshman Sharon Mun has one victory and three top-five finishes.

Oglethorpe’s Sara Hsu, a two-time all-American selection, will compete as an individual.

Arrowhead team advances in State Parks Cup

A team from Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course at Richard Russell State Park is the latest to qualify for the Georgia State Parks Golf Cup.

Garrett Stone, Jake Miller, Joe Miller and Reese Miller teamed up to shoot 56 at the Elberton Course and advance to the championship round. They won a playoff with Eli Roland, D.J. Foust, Graham Farmer and John Kubu, who also shot 56.

Qualifiers advance to the season-ending championship at The Lake Golf Course at Laura S. Walker State Park in Waycross, May 21. The winners earn an expense-paid trip to Brasstown Valley Resort in Young Harris.