Las Vegas hands Dream its first loss of season

Aari McDonald scored 20 for the Dream. File photo

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Dream

Aari McDonald scored 20 for the Dream. File photo

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Dream

State Sports Report
By Associated Press
35 minutes ago

A’ja Wilson scored 15 points, Kelsey Plum had 14 points and 11 assists and the Las Vegas Aces rolled to a 96-73 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night in College Park.

Aari McDonald scored 20 points for Atlanta (2-1), making 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Rhyne Howard had 13 points.

Wilson also had seven rebounds and five blocks to help Las Vegas improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 on the road.

Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams added 14 points apiece for the Aces, Jackie Young had 13 and Dearica Hamby finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Associated Press
