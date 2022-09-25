Kennesaw State wins its home opener, defeating Wofford

The teams each committed two turnovers. Kennesaw State safeties Markeith Montgomery and Deontre Morris each picked off a pass. Montgomery returned his interception 78 yards for a touchdown that gave the Owls a 14-6 lead. It was the longest interception return in program history and was Montgomery’s six for his career, the third most in school history.

Morris and William Jenkins led KSU in tackles with seven apiece, each setting a career high.

The first play from scrimmage in the game was a 47-yard completion by Wierick to Rickie Shaw. That play set the tone for a quick four-play, 76-yard drive to put the Terriers up 6-0 after a missed extra-point attempt – and set the tone for a night of lots of passing for Wofford (0-4).

The Owls were coming off losses to Samford 27-17 and Cincinnati 63-10. Next comes a game at Jacksonville State at 2 p.m. Saturday.