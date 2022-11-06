ajc logo
Kennesaw State uses dominating fourth quarter to defeat Tennessee-Martin

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kennesaw State overcame 24 points scored by Tennessee-Martin in the second quarter to defeat the Skyhawks 44-27 on Saturday in Martin, Tenn.

The Owls trailed 27-24 after three quarters before scoring the game’s final 20 points.

Kennesaw State (5-4) allowed 286 yards passing (28-of-46 with two touchdowns), but the Owls intercepted five passes, setting a school record.

Chance Gamble intercepted three passes (for 128 return yards, including an 89-yard TD return), and Deontre Morris intercepted a pass with 2:27 to play in the fourth quarter and the Owls leading 31-27 that helped secure the victory. Markeith Montgomery, KSU’s career leader, had the team’s other interception.

Isaac Foster rushed for 97 yards on 13 carries, and quarterback Xavier Shepherd rushed for 86 yards and passed for 123. Shepherd rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more.

Kennesaw State held Tennessee-Martin (5-4) to 87 yards rushing on 19 carries. The Owls finished with 268 yards rushing on 69 carries.

Kennesaw State returns home to play Austin Peay at 1 p.m. Saturday in its regular-season home finale.

