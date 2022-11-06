Kennesaw State uses dominating fourth quarter to defeat Tennessee-Martin

Chance Gamble intercepted three passes (for 128 return yards, including an 89-yard TD return), and Deontre Morris intercepted a pass with 2:27 to play in the fourth quarter and the Owls leading 31-27 that helped secure the victory. Markeith Montgomery, KSU’s career leader, had the team’s other interception.

Isaac Foster rushed for 97 yards on 13 carries, and quarterback Xavier Shepherd rushed for 86 yards and passed for 123. Shepherd rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more.