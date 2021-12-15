ajc logo
X

Kennesaw State signing-day roundup

Kennesaw State football helmet
Caption
Kennesaw State football helmet

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

The Kennesaw State Owls picked up 14 recruits Wednesday during the early signing period for the class of 2022.

Eight of the new signees are from Georgia and the rest are from out of state, including four players from Alabama and one each from Florida and Ohio.

The Owls added depth on the offensive line, with five linemen coming on board, and also leveled up at the skill positions, with two quarterbacks, one running back and a wide receiver.

On defense, KSU added three linebackers, one defensive lineman and one defensive back.

Coach Brian Bohannon expressed excitement about the class.

“Every year we are trying to get better, and I think that’s the case with this year’s class. It’s a great group and our staff did an awesome job,” he said. “When you are playing late in the year and you are balancing recruiting and the playoffs, it’s challenging, but we have gotten used to that around here, which is a good thing. It is a great group of young men that we have signed, and we are also going to add another good group in February. I am excited about what is going on with Kennesaw State football right now.”

More players will be added to the team on the next signing day, which is Feb. 2.

2022 Kennesaw State signees (14)

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown

Seth Adams, OL, 6-3, 260, Dawsonville

Robert Brown, RB, 6-0, 205, Trion

Trey Butts, OL, 6-2, 270, Macon

Adam Diaz, QB, 5-11, 175, Shaker Heights, Ohio

Michael Fangman, OL, 6-1, 280, Naples, Fla.

Danarius Johnson, LB, 5-11, 190, Patterson

Donelius Johnson, LB, 6-0, 215, Patterson

Caleb Newell, OL, 6-2,305, Pelham, Ala.

CJ Parker, WR, 6-0, 170, Hazlehurst

Nick Sawyer, QB, 5-11, 165, Harvest, Ala.

Juandarion Silas, LB, 6-1, 190, Athens

Rodney Taylor, DL, 6-3, 200, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Joe Williams, DL, 6-0, 170, Thomasville

Nathan Wright, OL, 6-3, 260, Gardendale, Ala.

About the Author

ajc.com

AJC Sports
Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Record-setting tailback highlights Georgia State signing class
49m ago
Georgia State can’t carry momentum forward in loss to Mississippi State
17h ago
Peach Bowl matchup stretches event’s geographic boundaries
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top