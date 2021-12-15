Kennesaw State signing-day roundup

The Kennesaw State Owls picked up 14 recruits Wednesday during the early signing period for the class of 2022.
Eight of the new signees are from Georgia and the rest are from out of state, including four players from Alabama and one each from Florida and Ohio.
The Owls added depth on the offensive line, with five linemen coming on board, and also leveled up at the skill positions, with two quarterbacks, one running back and a wide receiver.
On defense, KSU added three linebackers, one defensive lineman and one defensive back.
Coach Brian Bohannon expressed excitement about the class.
“Every year we are trying to get better, and I think that’s the case with this year’s class. It’s a great group and our staff did an awesome job,” he said. “When you are playing late in the year and you are balancing recruiting and the playoffs, it’s challenging, but we have gotten used to that around here, which is a good thing. It is a great group of young men that we have signed, and we are also going to add another good group in February. I am excited about what is going on with Kennesaw State football right now.”
More players will be added to the team on the next signing day, which is Feb. 2.
2022 Kennesaw State signees (14)
Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown
Seth Adams, OL, 6-3, 260, Dawsonville
Robert Brown, RB, 6-0, 205, Trion
Trey Butts, OL, 6-2, 270, Macon
Adam Diaz, QB, 5-11, 175, Shaker Heights, Ohio
Michael Fangman, OL, 6-1, 280, Naples, Fla.
Danarius Johnson, LB, 5-11, 190, Patterson
Donelius Johnson, LB, 6-0, 215, Patterson
Caleb Newell, OL, 6-2,305, Pelham, Ala.
CJ Parker, WR, 6-0, 170, Hazlehurst
Nick Sawyer, QB, 5-11, 165, Harvest, Ala.
Juandarion Silas, LB, 6-1, 190, Athens
Rodney Taylor, DL, 6-3, 200, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Joe Williams, DL, 6-0, 170, Thomasville
Nathan Wright, OL, 6-3, 260, Gardendale, Ala.
