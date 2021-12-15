Kennesaw State signing-day roundup

“Every year we are trying to get better, and I think that’s the case with this year’s class. It’s a great group and our staff did an awesome job,” he said. “When you are playing late in the year and you are balancing recruiting and the playoffs, it’s challenging, but we have gotten used to that around here, which is a good thing. It is a great group of young men that we have signed, and we are also going to add another good group in February. I am excited about what is going on with Kennesaw State football right now.”

More players will be added to the team on the next signing day, which is Feb. 2.

2022 Kennesaw State signees (14)

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown

Seth Adams, OL, 6-3, 260, Dawsonville

Robert Brown, RB, 6-0, 205, Trion

Trey Butts, OL, 6-2, 270, Macon

Adam Diaz, QB, 5-11, 175, Shaker Heights, Ohio

Michael Fangman, OL, 6-1, 280, Naples, Fla.

Danarius Johnson, LB, 5-11, 190, Patterson

Donelius Johnson, LB, 6-0, 215, Patterson

Caleb Newell, OL, 6-2,305, Pelham, Ala.

CJ Parker, WR, 6-0, 170, Hazlehurst

Nick Sawyer, QB, 5-11, 165, Harvest, Ala.

Juandarion Silas, LB, 6-1, 190, Athens

Rodney Taylor, DL, 6-3, 200, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Joe Williams, DL, 6-0, 170, Thomasville

Nathan Wright, OL, 6-3, 260, Gardendale, Ala.