Kennesaw State rallies from 13 down to win Atlantic Sun Conference opener

Senior Terrell Burden scored 17 of his career-high 28 points in the final 11 minutes, rallying Kennesaw State from a 13-point deficit to a 80-77 home victory over Queens in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon in the Convocation Center in Kennesaw.

With its ninth straight home victory, KSU improved to 10-5 overall, while the Royals dropped to 6-10.

The Owls missed 15 of their first 16 shots from the floor in the second half, while the Royals took advantage to grab a 13-point lead. Queens still held a seven-point edge, 59-52, with under nine minutes to play, when the Owls came up with an offensive rebound and Simeon Cottle scored on a layup. The Owls would not miss again from the field, as that started a run of 11 straight made field goals for Kennesaw State.