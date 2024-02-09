State Sports Report

Kennesaw State loses to Austin Peay

Kennesaw State couldn’t overcome a 33.3% shooting performance in the second half as the Owls dropped an 85-69 game at Austin Peay on Thursday night in Atlantic Sun Conference play in Clarksville, Tenn.

Austin Peay shot 48% from three-point range, hitting 13-of-27. That included hitting 8-of-18 in the first half. KSU meanwhile was limited to just 8-of-25 for 32% in the game.

The Governors sank six 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the game, taking a 24-8 lead.

RJ Johnson paced the Owls (13-11, 4-6) with a career-high 17 points. Quincy Ademokoya scored 14 and Simeon Cottle had 11.

Kennesaw State plays Lipscomb in Nashville on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a game streamed live on ESPN+.

