Kennesaw State loses road game against Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. – After Kennesaw State’s Terrell Burden tied the score with a minute left, Central Arkansas scored the next eight points and made 9-of-10 at the free throw line in the last 22 seconds to hand the Owls a 92-87 setback on Saturday afternoon in Atlantic Sun Conference play.

The loss dropped the Owls to 13-8 overall, and into a tie for fourth in the league standings with Central Arkansas at 4-3.

Central Arkansas scored 54 second-half points and shot 57.1% (16-of-28) from the floor after halftime. Kennesaw State led the entire first half.