Kennesaw State loses lead late for second-round elimination in FCS playoffs

The Owls (11-2) took a 21-17 lead into the fourth quarter and led 31-17 inside two minutes to play in the game, but East Tennessee State (11-1) cut into that KSU lead with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Riddell to Will Huzzie with 1:28 to play and a 4-yard pass from Riddell to Quay Holmes with 35 seconds remaining. After that second touchdown, East Tennessee State succeeded on a two-point conversion pass from Riddell to Nate Adkins for a 32-31 lead.

Kennesaw State quarterback Jonathan Murphy rushed for 164 yards on 28 carries, including two touchdowns, and he threw two touchdown passes – for 50 yards to Iaan Cousin and for 22 yards to Kyle Glover.