ajc logo
X

Kennesaw State loses lead late for second-round elimination in FCS playoffs

East Tennessee State's Trey Foster tackles Kennesaw State's Nykeem Farrow on a kickoff return during an NCAA college football game in the FCS playoffs Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Johnson City, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)
Caption
East Tennessee State's Trey Foster tackles Kennesaw State's Nykeem Farrow on a kickoff return during an NCAA college football game in the FCS playoffs Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Johnson City, Tenn. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

Credit: David Crigger

Credit: David Crigger

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Kennesaw State’s time in the FCS playoffs ended Saturday with a 32-31 second-round loss to East Tennessee State in Johnson City, Tenn.

The Owls (11-2) took a 21-17 lead into the fourth quarter and led 31-17 inside two minutes to play in the game, but East Tennessee State (11-1) cut into that KSU lead with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Riddell to Will Huzzie with 1:28 to play and a 4-yard pass from Riddell to Quay Holmes with 35 seconds remaining. After that second touchdown, East Tennessee State succeeded on a two-point conversion pass from Riddell to Nate Adkins for a 32-31 lead.

Kennesaw State quarterback Jonathan Murphy rushed for 164 yards on 28 carries, including two touchdowns, and he threw two touchdown passes – for 50 yards to Iaan Cousin and for 22 yards to Kyle Glover.

The Owls entered the game on a 10-game win streak, the second longest in program history.

One significant moment came when Kennesaw State senior linebacker Evan Thompson became the Owls’ single-season leader in tackles. Thompson recorded 11 on Saturday, giving him 117 on the season. He passed Bryson Armstrong (114) to set the school record.

About the Author

ajc.com

AJC Sports
Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia State’s inside presence lacking in loss to Mercer
5h ago
Georgia State’s Gilmore becomes five-time All-Sun Belt choice
Ex-QB Jamil Muhammad making a difference for Georgia State defense
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top