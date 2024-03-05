Kennesaw State loses in first round of Atlantic Sun tournament

State Sports Report

RICHMOND, Ky. — Simeon Cottle and Terrell Burden combined for 57 points in Monday’s matchup against Jacksonville, but it wasn’t enough as the Owls were eliminated from the Atlantic Sun tournament after their 92-86 loss to the Dolphins.

Cottle scored 29 points and added three steals for the Owls (15-16) in the No. 10 vs. No. 7 first-round matchup. Burden added 28 points and nine assists. Demond Robinson had 13 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Robert McCray scored 31 points for Jacksonville (15-16), which will play top-seed Eastern Kentucky in Tuesday’s second round. Marcus Niblack added 20 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Bryce Workman shot 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding 15 rebounds.

