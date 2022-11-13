Kennesaw State loses home finale to Austin Peay

KSU had chances to build on its 7-0 lead, thanks to its defense and special teams. Leading 7-0, the defense forced Austin Peay (7-3, 3-2) to punt on the first play of the second quarter. The ball hit off a Governors player and was recovered by Isaac Foster at the Austin Peay 19, though an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on KSU’s Chance Gamble moved the ball back to the 34.

Still, with a prime opportunity to score, Shepherd made a bad pitch on an option and fumbled. Austin Peay recovered and drove down the field before turning the ball over on Deontre Morris’ nice toe-drag interception by the left pylon.

“In order for us to have won a game like this, we needed to capitalize on those mistakes,” Bohannon said. “We recovered the fumble and gave it right back to them. It’s frustrating, but that is how it’s been all season. Not being able to score off those turnovers was a big part. It had a big impact on the score and (on the Owls) mentally.”

Sitting at a 5-5 record, Kennesaw State will play its final game of the season at 3 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Kentucky and look to avoid the first losing record in the program’s history.