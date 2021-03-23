X

Kennesaw State football game postponed because of COVID-19 issues

The Kennesaw State mascot dances during the Kennesaw State vs. Dixie State football game on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia. Kennesaw State defeated Dixie State 37-27. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.
The Kennesaw State mascot dances during the Kennesaw State vs. Dixie State football game on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia. Kennesaw State defeated Dixie State 37-27. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

State Sports Report | 58 minutes ago
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kennesaw State’s football game scheduled for Saturday at Gardner-Webb was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Gardner-Webb program.

According a news release issued by Kennesaw State, the issues affected player availability within the Bulldogs program and left the team unable to play Kennesaw State. The release said that the Big South Conference is working with the schools to reschedule the game.

The Owls are 3-0 this season, 1-0 in conference play. Saturday’s game was to be their first road game of the season.

Kennesaw State’s next scheduled game is set for 1 p.m. April 3 against Big South opponent Robert Morris at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.