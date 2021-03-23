Kennesaw State football game postponed because of COVID-19 issues

Kennesaw State’s football game scheduled for Saturday at Gardner-Webb was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Gardner-Webb program.
According a news release issued by Kennesaw State, the issues affected player availability within the Bulldogs program and left the team unable to play Kennesaw State. The release said that the Big South Conference is working with the schools to reschedule the game.
The Owls are 3-0 this season, 1-0 in conference play. Saturday’s game was to be their first road game of the season.
Kennesaw State’s next scheduled game is set for 1 p.m. April 3 against Big South opponent Robert Morris at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.