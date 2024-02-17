Kennesaw State falls to North Florida

Demond Robinson had 22 points and 12 rebounds but Kennesaw State fell to visiting North Florida 82-81 Friday night.
The Owls (14-13, 5-8 Atlantic Sun Conference) got 15 points, eight assists and three steals from Terrell Burden. Quincy Adekokoya recorded 13 points and six rebounds.
Chaz Lanier scored 26 points and had a go-ahead three-point play with 25 seconds remaining for North Florida.
Lanier added six rebounds for the Ospreys (15-13, 8-5). Nate Lliteras had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals.
