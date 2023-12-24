Kennesaw State falls on the road to UNC Asheville

Kennesaw State had its five-game winning streak snapped by UNC Asheville Saturday as the homestanding Bulldogs defeated the Owls 79-70.
UNC-Asheville (8-6) avenged its 79-76 loss at Kennesaw Dec. 5. The loss was the first for Kennesaw State (9-4) since its 91-84 defeat at FIU Nov. 26.
Terrell Burden scored 22 points to lead Kennesaw State, which trailed 51-33 at halftime and pulled within seven in the second half before the Bulldogs pulled away.
Owls cut a 24-point lead to just seven in 2nd half, but the rally comes up short in a road loss on Saturday.#SOLID | #HootyHoo 🦉🏀 pic.twitter.com/Hk9tVYR2w0— Kennesaw State MBB (@KSUOWLSMBB) December 23, 2023
