Kennesaw State falls on the road to UNC Asheville

Credit: AJC file photo/Jason Getz

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Kennesaw State had its five-game winning streak snapped by UNC Asheville Saturday as the homestanding Bulldogs defeated the Owls 79-70.

UNC-Asheville (8-6) avenged its 79-76 loss at Kennesaw Dec. 5. The loss was the first for Kennesaw State (9-4) since its 91-84 defeat at FIU Nov. 26.

Terrell Burden scored 22 points to lead Kennesaw State, which trailed 51-33 at halftime and pulled within seven in the second half before the Bulldogs pulled away.

